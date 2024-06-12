Neil Goldschmidt, former Oregon governor who confessed to sex with a minor in the 1970s, has died
By STEVEN DuBOIS and JONATHAN J. COOPER
Associated Press
Neil Goldschmidt, a former Oregon governor whose confession that he had sex with a 14-year-old girl in the 1970s blackened what had been a nearly sterling reputation, has died. He was 83. The Oregonian reports that Goldschmidt died at his Portland home on Wednesday, according to family. Goldschmidt served one term as governor, from 1987 to 1991. Before that, he was mayor of Portland, and he served as transportation secretary under then-President Jimmy Carter. He retreated from public life after admitting in 2004 that, while Portland’s mayor, he had a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl who was the daughter of a woman who had worked for him.