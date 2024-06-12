Multiple people shot in northern Illinois community, authorities say

DIXON, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say multiple people have been reported shot in northern Illinois. A post on the Winnebago Boone & Ogle County Fire/Ems Incidents Facebook page on Wednesday said ambulances and two medical helicopters went to the scene in the Lost Lake community near Dixon. A spokesperson at Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital in Dixon said three people were taken to the hospital’s emergency department. A person answering the phone at the Ogle County Sheriff’s Department would not comment when reached by The Associated Press. The department’s website said a news conference would be held at 3:30 p.m.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.