Heat wave in Greece halts visits to Acropolis as drones with thermal cameras monitor temperatures

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The Acropolis is closing for five hours due to heat wave temperatures in Greece that also prompted many schools to close. The ancient site in Athens that drew nearly 4 million visitors last year is closed Wednesday from midday till 5 p.m. Temperatures hit 39 degrees Celsius (102 degrees Fahrenheit). The heat wave also halted garbage collection in Athens, while drones with thermal cameras are used to coordinate the public health response. Cooler weather is expected late Friday.

