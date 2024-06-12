Germany’s government proposes a new law to fast-track young men to join its depleted armed forces

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s defense minister is proposing legislation that would help refill the depleted ranks of the armed forces to bolster the country’s defense capabilities. Boris Pistorius said on Wednesday that the bill would allow the government to send letters to all young men who turn 18, asking about their willingness and ability to serve in the army. It would then invite those interested in serving for a medical checkup and choose the most qualified. Authorities are trying to boost active forces numbers to 203,000 from the current figure, just under 181,000 active troops. Germany had over 500,000 standing forces during the Cold War.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.