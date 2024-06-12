Françoise Hardy, French singing legend and pop icon, dies at 80

PARIS (AP) — Françoise Hardy, a French singing legend and pop icon since the 1960s, has died. She was 80. Her son, musician Thomas Dutronc, announced the death on social media, sharing a poignant photo of himself as a child with her. Hardy, who had been battling lymphatic cancer since 2004, faced her illness with remarkable candor. She passed away on Tuesday. Hardy’s lyrics often captured the angst and longing of adolescence, resonating deeply with young audiences. Her influence extended far beyond France. In 2023, she was the only French artist named in Rolling Stone magazine’s list of the 200 greatest singers of all time.

