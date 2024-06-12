Dogs search for missing Kentucky baby whose parents and grandfather face drug, abandonment charges

REYNOLDS STATION, Ky. (AP) — Police say cadaver dogs have been used to search for a missing western Kentucky baby whose parents and grandfather face child abandonment and drug charges. Kentucky State Police announced last week that troopers were searching for the 8-month-old Miya Rudd. WFIE-TV reports that Trooper Corey King says Miya was to be removed after her umbilical cord tested positive for methamphetamine but around May 30, relatives notified police that they hadn’t seen her since April. As police searched, they found her parents at a hotel, but no baby. King said the parents say officials took the baby, but records don’t show that. Police say Miya’s parents and grandfather were charged with child abuse and abandonment and drug offenses.

