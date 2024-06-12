A closer-than-expected Ohio congressional race surprises Republicans and encourages Democrats

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A political newcomer’s closer-than-expected finish in Tuesday’s special congressional election in Ohio surprised Republicans and jolted Democrats in a former bellwether state. Democrat Michael Kripchak lost the race for the 6th Congressional District to Republican state Sen. Michael Rulli, but it was much closer than Republicans had seen in past performances. Former President Donald Trump won the district by 30 percentage points in 2020. Former GOP Rep. Bill Johnson routinely won by more than that. Kripchak also became the first Democratic candidate to carry blue-collar Mahoning County since Trump turned it red in 2020. Republicans attributed the result to low turnout and said their margins will be bigger in the fall.

