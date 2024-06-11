Waffle House raises worker pay after strikes and pressure from labor organizers
By DEE-ANN DURBIN
AP Business Writer
Waffle House is increasing pay for its U.S. workers after a push from labor advocates. In a video message to employees late last month, Waffle House CEO Joe Rogers III said base pay without tips would rise to at least $3 per hour in June and then gradually rise to at least $5.25 per hour by June 2026. Waffle House wouldn’t comment on the video Tuesday. The Union of Southern Service Workers, which is affiliated with the Service Employees International Union, has held strikes at Waffle House locations over the past year demanding higher pay, better security at restaurants and other issues.