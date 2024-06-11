Voting machine contract under scrutiny following discrepancies in Puerto Rico’s primaries

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s elections commission says it’s reviewing its contract with a U.S. electronic voting company after hundreds of discrepancies were discovered following the island’s heated primaries. Commission interim president Jessika Padilla Rivera said Tuesday the problem stemmed from a software issue that caused machines supplied by Dominion Voting Systems to incorrectly calculate vote totals. While no one is contesting the results from the June 2 primary that correctly identify the winners, machine-reported vote counts were lower than the paper ones in some cases, and some machines reversed certain totals or reported zero votes for some candidates.

