US Coast Guard boss says she is not trying to hide the branch’s failure to handle sex assault cases

The commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard has tried to assure frustrated senators she is not attempting to cover up the branch’s failure to adequately handle cases of sexual assault and harassment at the service academy in Connecticut. Appearing Tuesday before a Senate investigative subcommittee, Admiral Linda L. Fagan said she is committed to “transparency and accountability” and is trying to cooperate with congressional investigations and provide documents while also abiding by the constraints of an ongoing Office of Inspector General investigation and victim privacy concerns. The hearing comes as a former academy official says she is resigning after being used to cover up a report on the assaults.

