Europe’s far right won ground in the EU elections. Can they unite to wield power?

BRUSSELS (AP) — The next European Parliament will have more hard-right members than ever before, occupying close to a quarter of the 720 seats. But they will have to overcome differences if they want to maximize their influence on EU policies such as migration, climate rules and farming. A centrist coalition maintained a narrow majority in Sunday’s voting. But the rise of the far right has jolted the EU, which was founded after the defeat of fascism in World War II. The next step will be harder. France’s National Rally, the Brothers of Italy, and Alternative for Germany disagree about whether to aid Ukraine or ally with Russia, as well as some social issues.

