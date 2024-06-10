Utah judge sets execution date in 1998 murder despite concerns over a new lethal injection cocktail

A Utah judge has set an August date for the execution of a man convicted in the 1998 killing of a 49-year-old woman in her home. The judge on Monday sided against defense attorneys concerned about what they said was an experimental drug combination for the lethal injection. Forty-eight-year-old Taberon Dave Honie is set to be killed by lethal injection on August 8. It’s the first public execution in Utah since Ronnie Lee Gardner was killed by firing squad in 2010. State officials say seven people have been executed in Utah since 1977, including four by lethal injections and three by firing squads.

By JESSE BEDAYN Associated Press/Report for America

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.