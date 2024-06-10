The US says it and Poland are launching group to help Ukraine counter Kremlin disinformation

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The United States says it is setting up an operation in the Polish capital to help neighboring Ukraine counter Russian disinformation. Poland is a member of NATO along the military alliance’s eastern front. It has been a hub for Western weapons sent to Ukraine as it battles Russia’s full-scale invasion. Polish officials increasingly say Poland is also a target of sabotage and other disruptive measures by the Russian secret services. The U.S. statement accuses the Kremlin of using “lies and manipulation” to hide its true aims and fracture solidarity for Ukraine.

