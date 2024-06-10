Slovakia public broadcaster employees hold 3-hour walkout over government overhaul plans

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Employees of Slovakia’s public radio and television have staged a three-hour walkout to protest a contentious overhaul of their services. The protesters marched through the city on Monday to rally in front of the Culture Ministry. Critics say the plan would result in the government taking full control of the media. The plan approved by the coalition government of populist Prime Minister Robert Fico has been widely criticized by President Zuzana Čaputová, local journalists, the opposition, international media organizations and the European Union. The proposed changes would mean the public broadcaster known as RTVS would cease to exist and be replaced by a new organization. Thousands have repeatedly rallied in the capital to protest the plan.

