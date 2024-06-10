Nuggets star Nikola Jokic included on Serbia’s preliminary roster for the Paris Olympics

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic was included on Serbia’s 16-man preliminary roster for the upcoming Paris Olympics, ending doubts he would skip the basketball tournament. The three-time NBA MVP has missed some important international tournaments in the past, citing long NBA seasons. But Jokic ended the current NBA season earlier than expected after last year’s champions were eliminated in the playoffs by the Dallas Mavericks. He spent the last few weeks rafting with friends and his brothers. Serbia will play its opening game in the Olympic tournament on July 28 against the United Sates.

