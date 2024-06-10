New Jersey businessman tells jury that bribes paid off with Sen. Bob Menendez

NEW YORK (AP) — A New Jersey businessman has told a jury that Sen. Bob Menendez told him he’d look into a state criminal probe threatening his business and later assured him there was no threat. Jose Uribe testified in Manhattan federal court on Monday. He said he assumed at the time that Menendez knew he was making payments on a Mercedes-Benz for Menendez’s girlfriend. Uribe has pleaded guilty in the case and is cooperating with prosecutors. Two other businessmen and Menendez have pleaded not guilty and are on trial. Menendez’s lawyers argue that the senator was just doing what he could to help.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.