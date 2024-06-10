Massive fire breaks out in 4-story apartment building near downtown Miami

MIAMI (AP) — Firefighters are working to extinguish a massive fire at a four-story apartment complex near downtown Miami. First responders arrived at the building just west of Interstate 95 around 9 a.m. Monday. Miami police officials said on the social platform X that they immediately began rescuing people from the building. At least two ladder trucks are assisting with the blaze. News helicopter footage showed flames rising from the building along with large plumes of smoke. The smoke has since drifted over the interstate and much of the downtown area. It was not immediately known whether anyone was injured in the fire.

By TERRY SPENCER and FREIDA FRISARO Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.