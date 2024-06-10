Judge denies bid to dismiss certain counts in Trump classified documents indictment
By ERIC TUCKER
Associated Pres
WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal judge presiding over the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump and two of his associates has denied a request to dismiss some of the charges in the indictment. But U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon did agree to strike a paragraph from the indictment that defense lawyers said was prejudicial and included information that was not essential to the underlying charges. In refusing to dismiss any of the counts, Cannon said that even if there are confusing aspects of the indictment, it did not yet warrant dismissal of the charges.