Griffin Dunne finds balance between madcap Hollywood adventures and family tragedy in new memoir

NEW YORK (AP) — Griffin Dunne’s new memoir, “The Friday Afternoon Club, A Family Memoir,” out Tuesday from Penguin Press, is filled with raucous tales of growing up in Hollywood — from sneaking into his parents’ dinner parties featuring Grace Kelly and Frank Sinatra, to Sean Connery saving him from drowning in a pool. The actor, producer and director infuses the book with humor, but also covers the tragic aspects of his life including his father, writer Dominick Dunne’s addictions, his brother’s mental health challenges and his sister’s murder. Readers may find that beyond the impressive name-dropping and pedigree, Dunne has a gift for storytelling.

