Skip to Content
ap-national-news

Griffin Dunne finds balance between madcap Hollywood adventures and family tragedy in new memoir

By
Published 1:01 pm

By BROOKE LEFFERTS
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Griffin Dunne’s new memoir, “The Friday Afternoon Club, A Family Memoir,” out Tuesday from Penguin Press, is filled with raucous tales of growing up in Hollywood — from sneaking into his parents’ dinner parties featuring Grace Kelly and Frank Sinatra, to Sean Connery saving him from drowning in a pool. The actor, producer and director infuses the book with humor, but also covers the tragic aspects of his life including his father, writer Dominick Dunne’s addictions, his brother’s mental health challenges and his sister’s murder. Readers may find that beyond the impressive name-dropping and pedigree, Dunne has a gift for storytelling.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content