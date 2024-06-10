Governorship and House seat on the ballot in conservative North Dakota, where GOP primaries are key

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Voters in North Dakota are settling a rambunctious Republican primary contest for the state’s only U.S. House seat and a competitive race for governor. Each winner will be in a commanding position for the November general election. Also on the ballot is a high-profile initiative that would bar people from running for the U.S. House or Senate if they would turn 81 years old during their term. The GOP primaries are key to winning office in conservative North Dakota. Republicans dominate, and Democrats have not won a statewide contest since 2012. Some legislative districts have only Republican candidates this year, and two GOP state officeholders are running unopposed.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.