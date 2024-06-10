FDA and DOJ pledge more cooperation on illegal e-cigarettes ahead of congressional hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal health regulators and law enforcement officials are vowing to work more closely to stop sales of illegal electronic cigarettes, including those from China. The Food and Drug Administration said it would launch a new task force on this issue with the Department of Justice, U.S. Postal Service and other agencies. Thousands of unauthorized vaping products flow into the U.S. from overseas, including major brands like Elf Bar, the most popular e-cigarette among underage teens last year. None of the products have received U.S. authorization for adults. The announcement comes two days before a Senate hearing scrutinizing the lack of government action on the issue.

