A van falls into a river in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, killing 16 people, mostly children

MUZAFFARABAD, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say a van has fallen from a mountain road into a river in the Pakistan-administered disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, killing 16 people, mostly children. A statement released by the disaster management authority on Monday said the incident happened in the Neelam Valley. It said the dead included nine children and four women, while four others were injured. Authorities said divers had so far found six bodies and the search for the remaining bodies was still underway. Kashmir is divided between neighboring India and Pakistan, with both claiming the entire territory.

