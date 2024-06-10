A clemency petition is his last hope. The Missouri inmate is unhappy with it.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Condemned Missouri inmate David Hosier is telling The Associated Press he’s unhappy with the contents of the clemency petition for him that’s now before Gov. Mike Parson. Hosier is scheduled to be executed Tuesday for the 2009 deaths of Angela and Rodney Gilpin of Jefferson City. His fate rests solely with the governor. Hosier’s lawyer says there are no pending court appeals. Hosier told AP that the clemency petition focuses too much on the traumatic event that altered his life at age 16 — the 1971 murder of his father, an Indiana State Police sergeant. David Hosier maintains his innocence.

