Lewiston survivors consider looming election as gun control comes to forefront after mass shooting

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Voters in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District will consider the political future of three-term Rep. Jared Golden in one of the nation’s most closely watched congressional elections. Golden is a Democrat with a history of supporting gun rights who has long bucked his party on the issue. Golden, a Marine veteran of two wars, has shifted on the issue of guns since the Lewiston mass shootings and now supports an assault weapons ban. The shootings killed 18 people and wounded others in October. Golden is hoping for a fourth term and will face the winner of a Republican primary scheduled for Tuesday.

