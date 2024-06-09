Bill would rename NYC subway stop after Stonewall, a landmark in LGBTQ+ rights movement

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawmakers have approved legislation that would rename a New York City subway station in honor of the Stonewall riots. The state Legislature approved a bill Wednesday that would change the name of the Christopher Street-Sheridan Square subway station in Greenwich Village to the Christopher Street-Stonewall National Monument Station. The bill now heads to Gov. Kathy Hochul for her approval. Her office did not comment Sunday. The Stonewall Inn was raided by police in June 1969, sparking a riot and several days of protests. It marked a seminal moment in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights in the country.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.