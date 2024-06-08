Skip to Content
Rishi Sunak’s D-Day departure is just the latest in a long line of gaffes in UK election campaigns

By PAN PYLAS
Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The decision by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to leave D-Day commemorations in northern France early has caused a political storm that threatens to derail his Conservative Party’s general election campaign. Though Sunak apologized for not attending Thursday’s final commemoration on Omaha Beach in Normandy, his critics said the decision showed disrespect to the veterans and diminished the U.K.’s international standing. Campaign gaffes are regular features of British elections. Some have more impact than others.

