Cargo ship hit by missile in Gulf of Aden in suspected attack by Yemen Houthi rebels. No one hurt

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A suspected attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels has targeted an Antigua and Barbuda-flagged cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden, with a missile hitting the vessel. The missile struck the ship’s forward station, starting a fire that those on board later put out. That’s according to the private security firm Ambrey. The firm says that a second missile fired at the ship missed and that people “on board small boats in the vicinity opened fire on the ship during the incident.” Suspicion for the attack immediately fell on the Houthis. The rebels did not immediately claim the assault, though it can sometimes take hours or even days for them to acknowledge their attacks.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.