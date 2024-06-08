Authorities identify 77-year-old man killed in suburban Chicago home explosion

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a 77-year-old man that was found dead after a house exploded in suburban Chicago Tuesday. The Lake County Coroner’s Office identified the man Friday evening as Timothy Toczylowski. He was a resident of the home, authorities say, and he was identified through dental records. The Lake County sheriff’s office says first responders found the home leveled after the explosion about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in Lake Zurich. Authorities say the cause of the explosion is still under investigation. The man’s body later was recovered from the rubble. Two other homes were damaged.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.