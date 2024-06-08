Aid is delivered to Gaza from newly repaired US-built pier, US official says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. official says badly needed food aid has been delivered to Gaza from a newly repaired American-built pier. The official said Saturday that crews delivered about 1.1 million pounds of food to Gaza via the pier. The pier constructed by the American military was only operational for about a week before it was blown apart in high winds and heavy seas on May 25. The damaged section was reconnected to the beach in Gaza on Friday after undergoing repairs at an Israeli port. It brings back online one way to get desperately needed food and other emergency supplies to Palestinians trapped by the eight-month-old Israel-Hamas war.

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER and TARA COPP Associated Press

