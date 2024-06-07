VP Harris campaigns to stop gun violence with Maryland Senate candidate Alsobrooks

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has focused on stopping gun violence during a campaign stop in Maryland to support U.S. Senate Democratic nominee Angela Alsobrooks in a race that could determine control of the Senate. Harris and prominent Maryland Democrats rallied for stronger gun laws on Gun Violence Prevention Day on Friday at a community center in Landover, Maryland. Alsobrooks is running against Republican former Gov. Larry Hogan in a competitive race. Alsobrooks is the chief executive of Prince George’s County and also served as the county’s state’s attorney.

