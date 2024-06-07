Putin says Russia’s economy is growing despite heavy international sanctions as he courts investors

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — President Vladimir Putin says that the Russian economy is growing despite heavy international sanctions and the country has expanded economic ties with countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia. Addressing the presidents of Bolivia and Zimbabwe and business leaders at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday, Putin said Russia “remains one of the key participants in world trade.” That’s despite the fact that the country is under sweeping sanctions for sending troops into Ukraine. The forum has been used by Russia for decades as a showcase for touting the country’s development, though Western officials and investors have steered clear of the session since sanctions were imposed. The main driver of Russia’s economic growth is the fighting in Ukraine.

