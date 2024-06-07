Probe launched after Jewish student group omitted from New Jersey high school yearbook

A New Jersey school district has hired an outside law firm to investigate how and why a Jewish student group was omitted from the high school yearbook. The situation came to light Tuesday after about 375 yearbooks were distributed at East Brunswick High School. The yearbook page was blank where the names of the members of the Jewish Student Union should have been, and their photo was replaced with a picture of Muslim students. East Brunswick Public Schools said Friday that the independent review will seek to determine who was responsible and whether it was malicious or a mistake.

