ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has gathered the Israeli and Palestinian ambassadors to the Vatican Gardens to pray for an end to the war in Gaza. The event on Friday marked the 10th anniversary of a similar encounter with the Israeli and Palestinian presidents in the gardens. Francis said too many children had been killed and that the world is never a better place with war.

