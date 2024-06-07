Mexico’s president vows to press ahead with changes to Constitution despite market nervousness
By MARK STEVENSON
Associated Press
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s outgoing president has pledged to press ahead with judicial reforms despite nervousness among investors, and suggestions from his own handpicked successor that he should wait. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he would pursue 20 constitutional changes after his Morena party won a two-thirds majority in Congress in Sunday’s elections. Those same elections ensured Morena candidate Claudia Sheinbaum will be the next president. Sheinbaum spent most of the week trying to calm markets after an 11% drop in the value of the peso. She suggested Thursday the reforms had not yet been decided and should be subject to dialogue. But on Friday López Obrador mocked any opposition to the changes.