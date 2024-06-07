Malaysian state officials defend demolitions that left hundreds of ‘sea gypsies’ homeless in Borneo

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Rights activists have slammed the displacement of hundreds of sea nomads after their stilt homes in a Malaysian marine park on Borneo island were demolished. But the state government has defended its move to tear down the unauthorized settlements to bolster security. Social advocacy group Borneo Komrad said the Bajau Laut people, a semi-nomadic seafaring community, have been left homeless after authorities destroyed and burned their homes and boats. Known as sea gypsies, the Bajau Laut community live in stilt huts in floating villages or on wooden longboats off the east coast of Sabah state and are mostly stateless. A Sabah minister said Friday the operation was to tighten security. citing shooting incidents and cross-border criminal activities.

