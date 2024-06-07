India’s Modi elected as leader of coalition and set to form new government
By KRUTIKA PATHI
Associated Press
NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday was formally elected as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance coalition, which won the most number of seats in the country’s national election after his political party failed to win a majority on its own. The 73-year-old leader, who will be sworn in as prime minister on Sunday for a rare third term, will now form a coalition government. Modi’s BJP has governed India as part of the NDA coalition over the past decade – but this is the first time his political party under his tenure has needed support from their regional allies to form the government.