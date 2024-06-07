Ex-Dolphin Xavien Howard is accused of sending a teen an explicit photo over abortion quarrel

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Former Miami Dolphins star cornerback Xavien Howard has been accused of sending a male teenager a sexually explicit photo of the young man’s mother because she refused to get an abortion. The allegation was made Thursday in a lawsuit filed last year by a woman who accuses Howard of secretly recording them having sex and then sharing the recordings with others. Attorneys for the woman want the teenager added as a plaintiff against Howard, who was released this off-season by the Dolphins. The teenager is the son of another woman who attorneys say had a relationship and was recorded having sex with him. Howard’s attorneys deny the allegations.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.