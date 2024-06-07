Emirati authorities say an ex-Royal Marine arrested in Dubai over spying suspicion has been cleared

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates say a former Royal Marine who was arrested in Dubai on suspicion of spying has been cleared. U.K. media reported this week that Matthew Croucher, who won one of Britain’s highest bravery honors for his service in Afghanistan, had been arrested in November and banned from leaving the UAE. The Dubai Media Office, a government agency, said Friday that Croucher had been “arrested after accessing a public facility using illegal means of technology.” It said that after investigation “the evidence was found to be inadequate” and the case was dismissed. Croucher was awarded the George Cross for throwing himself on a grenade in Afghanistan to protect his comrades.

