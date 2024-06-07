Blinken to push cease-fire proposal in eighth urgent Mideast trip since war in Gaza erupted

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken is returning to the Middle East on his eighth diplomatic mission to the region since the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza began in October. Blinken is currently in France accompanying President Joe Biden on a state visit. The State Department says Blinken will fly from Paris to Cairo on Monday before traveling to Israel, Jordan and Qatar. Blinken will then go to Italy to join Biden at a G7 summit. The tour comes as the Biden administration pushes hard for Hamas to accept a cease-fire proposal that would see the release of hostages held by the group and potentially pave the way for an end to the conflict and the reconstruction of Gaza.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.