UN calls on Belarus to investigate torture and death of politicial prisoners

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — United Nations special representatives on human rights have called on Belarusian authorities to investigate the torture and deaths of political prisoners. A report produced by the UN special rapporteur for Belarus says five people who have died in custody in Belarus were convicted on politically motivated charges. The report noted that none of the deceased underwent an autopsy and said that the fact the prisoners died while in jail “creates a presumption of arbitrary deprivation of life by State authorities.” It called on Belarusian authorities to launch ”prompt, effective, impartial and transparent investigations into all deaths in custody.”

