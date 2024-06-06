Two British judges resign from Hong Kong court. One cites the city’s ‘political situation’

HONG KONG (AP) — Two British judges have resigned from Hong Kong’s top court, deepening worries over the city’s rule of law under a Beijing-imposed national security law. The judiciary said in a Thursday statement that Jonathan Sumption and Lawrence Collins, who both serve as non-permanent overseas judges of Hong Kong’s Court of Final Appeal, have tendered their resignations to the city leader. Collins told The Associated Press that his resignation was “because of the political situation in Hong Kong.” Their resignations are an indicator of confidence in the city’s rule of law, especially after the enactment of the security law. Last week, a court found 14 pro-democracy activists guilty of conspiring to commit subversion.

