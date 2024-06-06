NTSB begins considering probable cause in a near-collision between FedEx and Southwest planes
By DAVID KOENIG
AP Airlines Writer
Federal investigators are preparing to vote on the probable cause of an airport close call last year in which two planes nearly collided in Austin, Texas. An air traffic controller had cleared both pilots to use the same runway. National Transporation Safety Board investigators said during a hearing on Thursday that a FedEx cargo plane came within less than 200 feet of a Southwest Airlines jet carrying 128 passengers and crew members. The incident happened in February 2023 at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. The FedEx co-pilot saw the Southwest jet just in time to avoid a collision. The incident was among several close calls last year that raised questions about aviation safety.