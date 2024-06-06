Nationalist parties, far-left on the rise ahead of Sunday’s federal elections in Belgium

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian voters return to the polls on Sunday while both the far-right and the far-left are rising in the country. The vote could mean complex negotiations ahead in a country of 11.5 million people who are divided by language and deep regional identities. The last time federal elections were held in Belgium in 2019, it took nearly 18 months before a prime minister could be sworn in to lead a seven-party coalition government. The wait was even longer after the 2010 vote when the country needed 541 days to form a government. That is still considered a world record.

