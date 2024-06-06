Mississippi police officer loses job after telling man to ‘go back to Mexico’

RICHLAND, Miss. (AP) — A white Mississippi police officer has lost his job after telling a Hispanic man “go back to Mexico” while responding to a home disturbance. Richland Police Chief Adrian Ready says the officer resigned after being “relieved of duty” over using “derogatory slurs.” Jeremy Rast and other officers had responded to a call Sunday in Richland, a Jackson suburb. WLBT-TV reports it obtained video that one of the men, Luis Rodriguez, made of Rast’s remarks. Rodriguez says he’s a native of Honduras, and he’s planning to move out of Mississippi because of concerns that other officers will target him.

