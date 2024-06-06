Involuntary manslaughter case dropped against 911 dispatcher in Pennsylvania woman’s death

A former 911 dispatcher in Pennsylvania is no longer facing prosecution for involuntary manslaughter based on allegations he failed to send an ambulance to the rural home of a woman who was found dead a day later of internal bleeding. Greene County District Attorney Brianna Vanata said she acted to end the case against Lee Price this week after reviewing an investigator’s report that said he felt charges weren’t justified in the July 2020 death of 54-year-old Diania Kronk. Price’s defense lawyer says Price is moving forward and happy to put the charges behind him. Trial in the case had been scheduled for next week.

