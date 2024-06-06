Indonesia’s Mount Ibu erupts 3 times, spewing lava and clouds of grey ash

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s Mount Ibu has erupted three times in one day, spewing red lava and clouds of grey ash. No injuries were reported. The volcano, located on an island in the eastern North Maluku province, has been erupting almost every day since early May. Authorities have raised the alert to the highest level as the number of eruptions and deep volcanic earthquakes have significantly increased. Officials say Thursday’s eruptions sent ash clouds up to 1,200 meters (4,000 feet) into the air, with bursts of incandescent red lava with some lightning. More than 1,900 people have been evacuated from three villages close to the volcano.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.