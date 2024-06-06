Former officers who defended the US Capitol on Jan. 6 visited the Pa. House. Some GOP members jeered

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Some Republican members of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives booed and walked out this week when two former police officers who helped protect the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot were recognized on the state House floor. Witnesses said the appearance on Wednesday afternoon by former U.S. Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn and former Sgt. Aquilino Gonell triggered a chaotic response from Republicans, including a shout that they were cowards. Pennsylvania House Democratic Speaker says the reaction was disrespectful, while her Republican counterpart says she’s been using the guest list and the legislative calendar for political purposes and fundraising.

By MARK SCOLFORO and MARC LEVY Associated Press

