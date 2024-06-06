Ex-NJ attorney general testifies Sen. Bob Menendez confronted him twice over a pending criminal case

NEW YORK (AP) — A former New Jersey attorney general has testified at Sen. Bob Menendez’s bribery trial that the Democrat twice confronted him about a pending criminal case. Gurbir Grewal told the Manhattan federal court jury on Thursday that he refused to discuss it with Menendez. He said he didn’t feel pressured but called Menendez’s effort “pretty unprecedented.” A defense attorney noted on cross-examination that others had done it. Federal prosecutors say the senator was trying to interfere with the prosecution of a friend of a New Jersey businessman who was paying him bribes. Menendez denies it.

