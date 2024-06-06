Dispute over mailed ballots in a New Jersey county delays outcome of congressional primary

Whether to count more than 1,900 mail ballots cast in one New Jersey county will be up to a judge after their envelopes were unsealed prematurely and members of the local election board deadlocked on how to proceed. The circumstances that led to the envelopes being unsealed early are in dispute. Superior Court Judge Michael J. Blee will hear arguments Friday in Atlantic City. The decision could affect the outcome of the Democratic primary in the race for the state’s 2nd Congressional District.

