Alabama sheriff evacuates jail, citing unspecified ‘health and safety issues’
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama sheriff has evacuated his county’s jail, citing a need to prevent “health and safety issues.” Autauga County Sheriff Mark Harrell says in a statement posted on Facebook that deputies began transporting inmates from the Autauga County Metro Jail to other facilities Thursday morning. His office’s website currently lists 164 people on its inmate roster. It is not clear which agencies agreed to house them or for how long. County Administrator Scott Kramer says the commission is aware of certain issues at the jail, but without providing specifics. Kramer says the facility was assessed recently and is attempting to address Harrell’s concerns.